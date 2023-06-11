Teen dies in ATV crash in Harlan County
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A teenage boy died after an ATV rolled over and landed on him, Kentucky State Police reported Saturday.
Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call at 3:37 p.m. of a single-vehicle ATV collision on Reed Road in the Putney community of Harlan County.
Once officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy. They said he was driving a black 2015 Polaris Ranger.
The boy suffered a deadly injury from the collision. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.
The Harlan County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene.
