Severe storms knock out power in EKY
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several rounds of severe thunderstorms rolled through the mountains Sunday evening.
Here are the latest power outages as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening:
Kentucky Power
Perry - 57
Total: 57
Jackson Energy
Clay - 108
Jackson - 19
Rockcastle - 684
Total: 811
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:
Lee - 11
Pulaski - 72
Rockcastle - 13
Total: 93
Cumberland Valley Electric:
Knox - 96
Total: 96
Southern Kentucky RECC:
Pulaski - 997
Wayne - 23
Total: 1,020
Overall Total: 2,077
You can check current outages on these websites:
