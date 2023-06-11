Severe storms knock out power in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several rounds of severe thunderstorms rolled through the mountains Sunday evening.

Here are the latest power outages as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening:

Kentucky Power

Perry - 57

Total: 57

Jackson Energy

Clay - 108

Jackson - 19

Rockcastle - 684

Total: 811

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Lee - 11

Pulaski - 72

Rockcastle - 13

Total: 93

Cumberland Valley Electric:

Knox - 96

Total: 96

Southern Kentucky RECC:

Pulaski - 997

Wayne - 23

Total: 1,020

Overall Total: 2,077

You can check current outages on these websites:

Kentucky Power

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley Electric

South Kentucky RECC

