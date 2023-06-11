School to hold vigil for Harlan Co. teen killed in ATV crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A teenage boy died after an ATV rolled over and landed on him, Kentucky State Police reported Saturday.

Officials say the boy was 14-year-old Timothy Hickson.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday of a single-vehicle ATV collision on Reed Road in the Putney community of Harlan County.

Once officers arrived, they found Hickson. They said he was driving a black 2015 Polaris Ranger.

Hickson suffered a deadly injury from the collision. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The Harlan County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene.

Harlan Independent Schools will be hosting a memorial for Hickson on Sunday night.

They will have counselors at the school on Monday as well.

