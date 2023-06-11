Non-profits asking for donations to help Hazard fire victims

Donations to Hazard fire victims
Donations to Hazard fire victims(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 30 people are now without a home after an apartment building in Hazard caught on fire.

Nearby non-profits are working fast to help the fire victims recover.

“When the fire first broke out, I immediately started creating the needs assessment forms. Collecting information with sizes, medical needs, sheltering needs, whatever the need may be,” Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. Founder Kate Clemons said.

Clemons brought baskets of food and supplies to the hotel where victims are staying on Sunday. With the help of the First Presbyterian Church in Hazard and community members, she will provide lunch and dinner for the fire victims through Saturday.

Clemons said they need more donations to be able to provide the necessary amount of food and other important items.

“We need help with the community in donations and any way that they can help work through the forms. So, if anyone would like to, please reach out,” she said.

100% of donations to Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. will go towards fire victims. That is the same policy for a fund set up by the Perry County Community Foundation.

“We’re in a unique position where we can raise and distribute the money locally. The money doesn’t go other places. Every dime that’s donated goes to the fire relief efforts here,” Perry County Community Foundation Board Chair James Caudill said.

The donations mean a lot to victims of the fire, who lost almost all or all of what they owned.

“It means more than us living in a building that burned down,” fire victim James Logan said.

You can visit Kate Clemons’ Facebook page or the Perry County Community Foundation’s Facebook page to find out how to donate.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wayne County 7 month old
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
A 14-year-old boy died in a crash in Harlan County on Saturday.
School to hold vigil for Harlan Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Whitley County State Baseball Champions
Whitley County baseball wins first ever state title

Latest News

The EMS crew determined that the severity of their injuries would require a medical helicopter...
Two people injured following ATV crash
KY GSA move in 2023
High school students arrive at UK for summer arts program
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctors raising awareness for National Men’s Health Month
Our entire region is under a severe threat this afternoon with the highest (level 3 enhanced)...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon