Kentucky gets blanked in super regional opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WYMT) - Kentucky baseball lost 14-0 in their super regional opener against LSU on Sunday.

The Cats were held to just four hits all night compared to LSU’s 15. It was a long wait for Kentucky, with the match up starting seven hours after the originally scheduled first pitch time.

They are now one loss away from elimination and will need to win two straight to get to their first-ever College World Series.

UK and LSU will be back in action Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

