FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for a round of storms that could pack a punch. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.

The entire region is under a risk for severe storms. Below is the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center.

Our entire region is under a severe threat this afternoon with the highest (level 3 enhanced) in the Cumberland Valley and Interstate 75/Lake Cumberland corridors. (WYMT Weather)

The highest threat continues to be damaging winds and hail, but all modes, including brief isolated spinup tornadoes, are possible.

Here is the breakdown of the current threats. Damaging wind and hail are the highest, but isolated tornadoes are on the table. (WYMT Weather)

As of now, there will be two rounds of action today. The first one will be late this morning with just rain and rumbles of thunder and will move out pretty quickly. The second will enter the region this afternoon, approaching our western counties around 4 p.m. and move to the east. The primetime for storms later looks to be between 4 p.m. in the west to 11 p.m. in the east.

Again, I cannot stress enough having multiple ways to get warnings if they are issued.

Stay weather aware today!

