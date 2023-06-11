FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for a round of storms that could pack a punch. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.

The entire region is under a risk for severe storms. Below is the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center.

Our entire region is under a severe threat this afternoon with the highest (level 3 enhanced)...
Our entire region is under a severe threat this afternoon with the highest (level 3 enhanced) in the Cumberland Valley and Interstate 75/Lake Cumberland corridors.(WYMT Weather)

The highest threat continues to be damaging winds and hail, but all modes, including brief isolated spinup tornadoes, are possible.

Here is the breakdown of the current threats. Damaging wind and hail are the highest, but...
Here is the breakdown of the current threats. Damaging wind and hail are the highest, but isolated tornadoes are on the table.(WYMT Weather)

As of now, there will be two rounds of action today. The first one will be late this morning with just rain and rumbles of thunder and will move out pretty quickly. The second will enter the region this afternoon, approaching our western counties around 4 p.m. and move to the east. The primetime for storms later looks to be between 4 p.m. in the west to 11 p.m. in the east.

Again, I cannot stress enough having multiple ways to get warnings if they are issued.

Stay weather aware today!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wayne County 7 month old
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
A 14-year-old boy died in a crash in Harlan County on Saturday.
Teen dies in ATV crash in Harlan County
Whitley County State Baseball Champions
Whitley County baseball wins first ever state title

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather Now Forecast for Sunday - 6/11/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 6/10/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 7:30 p.m. Forecast - 6/10/23
SPC Severe Weather Outlook
FIRST ALERT: Tracking storm potential on Sunday