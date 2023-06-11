Doctors raising awareness for National Men’s Health Month

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 11, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June is National Men’s Health Month, and doctors are raising awareness about the health issues that affect men.

One of the biggest problems is a poor diet.

The National Institutes of Health says more than 30% of adults are overweight, and more than 40% are obese. It puts them at higher risk for several diseases.

Chris Boyd is a registered dietician with Norton Weight Management, helping his clients get healthy.

He says men eat way too many “refined” carbs like candy, chips and desserts, and they don’t eat nearly enough greens.

As for how to change that, Boyd suggests small adjustments.

”We tend to be an all-or-nothing,” Boyd said. “So, it’s either we’re going to do 100% of a diet and we’re going to go gung-ho into it, or we’re just like, it’s fine, I’m fine where I’m at. We know that just little changes, most likely, are going to be more successful on a long-term basis. And so, just to have my male clients just kind of calm it down a little bit and just let’s do a couple, little few changes and see how those go.”

Boyd also says men, especially in Kentucky, drink a little too much bourbon and beer. He says they need to cut it back.

As for exercise, he recommends it but wants people to know you can’t out-train a poor diet.

