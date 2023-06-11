Celebration of life held for Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore

Kentucky sign language interpreter, Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter, Virginia Moore(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration of life for Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore was held on Sunday at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

Virginia Moore passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 61 after an extended stay in the hospital for heart surgery and complications with her lungs and kidneys, according to a release.

She was born in Louisville on February 16, 1962, and was raised in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Born into a primarily deaf family, her work ethic and values were shaped by the community’s culture, and American Sign Language (ASL) became her first language.

At first, Moore attended Michigan State University, but after the death of her father, she graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a Bachelor of Arts.

She also holds the highest level of interpreter certification from the National Association of the Deaf and the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf National Interpreter Certification.

Moore served as Governor Andy Beshear’s interpreter and worked with him throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, which made her popular with the public.

She has received several awards, including Communicator of the Year, the Virginia Moore Access Award from First Lady Brittney Beshear, Jeffersonville High School Alumni of the Year, 2022 Pegasus Parade grand marshal and she was named a Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest title of honor that can be given by the Governor of Kentucky. She also interpreted for Prince Charles, now King, during a visit to Louisville.

Moore has served the deaf and hard-of-hearing community since 1995 at the Kentucky Commission of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Frankfort. She was instrumental in getting legislation passed to improve the lives of the 750,000 deaf, deaf-blind, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired citizens of Kentucky.

Her passion was also aimed at education so that those with hearing and speaking disabilities could participate in school on equal footing with their peers.

Virginia will be missed by the many who knew and loved her, and by the thousands who fell in love with her during the pandemic.

A celebration of life was held in View Pointe Hall at the Muhammad Ali Center, where people gathered to remember her and honor her memory.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wayne County 7 month old
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
A 14-year-old boy died in a crash in Harlan County on Saturday.
School to hold vigil for Harlan Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Whitley County State Baseball Champions
Whitley County baseball wins first ever state title

Latest News

The state Department of Education released the updated guidelines Monday.
Updated Ky. Dept. of Education guidance on controversial bill exposes loophole in bill’s language
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin...
Two men indicted in connection with deadly 2022 crash
Buzz cuts are pretty typical for the summer months, but the reason the razor came out for one...
Commonwealth of Kindness: ‘Hair is temporary, friends are forever’
Case against man accused of killing Kentucky deputy heading to grand jury
Case against Sheangshang headed to grand jury; girlfriend also appears in court