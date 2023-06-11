Celebration of life held for Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration of life for Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore was held on Sunday at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

Virginia Moore passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 61 after an extended stay in the hospital for heart surgery and complications with her lungs and kidneys, according to a release.

She was born in Louisville on February 16, 1962, and was raised in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Born into a primarily deaf family, her work ethic and values were shaped by the community’s culture, and American Sign Language (ASL) became her first language.

At first, Moore attended Michigan State University, but after the death of her father, she graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a Bachelor of Arts.

She also holds the highest level of interpreter certification from the National Association of the Deaf and the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf National Interpreter Certification.

Moore served as Governor Andy Beshear’s interpreter and worked with him throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, which made her popular with the public.

She has received several awards, including Communicator of the Year, the Virginia Moore Access Award from First Lady Brittney Beshear, Jeffersonville High School Alumni of the Year, 2022 Pegasus Parade grand marshal and she was named a Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest title of honor that can be given by the Governor of Kentucky. She also interpreted for Prince Charles, now King, during a visit to Louisville.

Moore has served the deaf and hard-of-hearing community since 1995 at the Kentucky Commission of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Frankfort. She was instrumental in getting legislation passed to improve the lives of the 750,000 deaf, deaf-blind, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired citizens of Kentucky.

Her passion was also aimed at education so that those with hearing and speaking disabilities could participate in school on equal footing with their peers.

Virginia will be missed by the many who knew and loved her, and by the thousands who fell in love with her during the pandemic.

A celebration of life was held in View Pointe Hall at the Muhammad Ali Center, where people gathered to remember her and honor her memory.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.