Whitley County baseball advances to first ever State championship game
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County beat Henderson County 2-1 at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday.
The Colonels scored first in the top of the fourth off of a Sam Harp RBI triple.
Whitley County added to their lead in the top of sixth with another Harp RBI, this time a double, getting Grant Zehr across home.
The Colonels will play for their first ever state title on June 10, at 7 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park verses Shelby County.
