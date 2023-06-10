Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Pike County

HARDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested on drug trafficking charges Friday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police were searching a home in the Hardy area and found two pounds of suspected fentanyl, plus other drug paraphernalia, guns, and approximately $25,000 in cash.

19-year-old Destiny Hunt and 41-year-old Leatrice Hunt were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Destiny Hunt was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

