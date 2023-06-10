Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Pike County

Suspected drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia found at the Pike County home.
Suspected drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia found at the Pike County home.(Kentucky State Police)
By Evan Hatter
HARDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested on drug trafficking charges Friday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police were searching a home in the Hardy area and found two pounds of suspected fentanyl, plus other drug paraphernalia, guns, and approximately $25,000 in cash.

19-year-old Destiny Hunt and 41-year-old Leatrice Hunt were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Destiny Hunt was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

