Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Monticello Police Department made three arrests late Friday night and early Saturday.

Around 9:08 p.m. on Friday, Bradley Lynn Foster, 36, was arrested on North Main Street in Monticello for public intoxication (controlled substance).

After officers arrested Foster, they performed a search. During the search, they said they found a plastic baggie containing nearly four grams of meth and a $1 bill with “crystal meth” residue.

In addition to the public intoxication charge, Foster was also charged with drug trafficking.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Gabino Mezpan, 23, was arrested on Blue Bird Lane in Monticello for alcohol intoxication following a disturbance complaint.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Garvin Peyton, 49, was arrested at his home on Daugherty Street in Monticello.

Peyton was charged with harassing communications after reportedly making several bizarre calls to the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center during a two-night period.

All three men were processed and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

