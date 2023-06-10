Tattoo shop raises money for ALS, honoring former owner

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘N the Skin Tattoos hosted ‘Tattooing for a Cure,’ a fundraiser for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, on Saturday.

Former owner Dale North died in October 2022, shortly after being diagnosed.

His wife and new owner of the business, Kelly North, said they knew they wanted to honor him.

“We knew pretty immediately that we were definitely going to do something in honor of ALS. We were able to raise quite a bit of money in the month of May, just doing that and then this fundraiser today was to kind of the big ‘to-do,’ to end it with a bang,” she said.

She said, because a lot of customers were excited for the event, many lined up hours before it started.

“The minute they found out we were going to do a fundraiser in honor of Dale, like everybody was so excited, our video that we made had been viewed over 20 thousand times on Facebook. It has been shared, I think, we are up to about 15 thousand times that we have been shared so, our clientele has helped make this such a success,” she explained.

Manager Glen Smith said this event was a way to remember him by doing what he loved, tattoos.

“Everybody in this town knew him and it is just something, kind of a memorial for him but also more than anything, it is a thank you from us to at ‘N the Skin’ for giving us a donation for this cause,” he said.

Kelly said events like this are important because ALS can be a burden to a lot of families.

“All of the money that is raised and donated, it gets used for research, it gets used to support families, it costs on average 250 thousand dollars per family to take care of someone suffering from A-L-S and that is out of pocket after insurance,” she explained.

Smith added anything they can do to help makes a difference.

“Those kinds of benefits and those kind of things to not just extend your life but help make a better quality of life at least as far as we can today,” he explained.

100 percent of the proceeds go to the Kentucky chapter of the ALS Foundation.

