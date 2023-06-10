New sensory playground opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Scott Rose Foundation and Musical Park cut its ribbons for the start of a new era.

In partnership with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, Laurel County Fiscal Court and the city of London, the foundation was able to build the Scott Rose Foundation Playground and Musical Park.

The park offers children and adults with mental and physical disabilities and sensory issues, an opportunity to play safe.

Lawrence Kuhl said it was great to see the money go to good use.

“It is a real good place for a lot of activity and we are very grateful to have this 143 acres to do that in. It is for everybody to come and use and let these kids develop physically and have a good time playing together. We are certainly appreciative of the Scott Rose Foundation to fund this particular park here,” he explained.

The original playground opened in 2021.

Kuhl said this park is a step in the right direction.

The park is located at the Laurel County Campus of Somerset Community College.

