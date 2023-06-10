Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters are working on what appears to be a large fire in downtown Hazard.

From pictures we have from the scene, it appears to be an apartment building behind Main Street. We have confirmed the apartment building is the one located behind the building occupied by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

We have been told by someone on the scene that around 20 families have been displaced by the fire.

WYMT has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

