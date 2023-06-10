FIRST ALERT: Tracking storm potential on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking showers and storms to return on Sunday, and some could pack a punch.

Tonight through Sunday Night

The forecast remains relatively quiet as we close out Saturday. We stay dry tonight under a partly cloudy sky. We are watching out for possibly some patchy fog, so you may need some extra time on the road. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Rain chances look to return on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are likely under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. The threat for severe weather is low, but it is not zero. We have a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather in place for most of the region. We also have a Level 1 risk of Excessive Rainfall in place.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday, and some could be strong to severe. This will not be a widespread event, but some stronger storms can not be ruled out, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours. For us, the bigger threats look to be heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. You can stay updated with the free WYMT First Alert Weather app.

Into Sunday night, scattered showers and storms linger. Again, some heavier storms are possible, so be sure to stay weather aware. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Starting the Next Work Week

Spotty showers will be possible on Monday, especially for the first half of the day. You could possibly need the umbrella for your Monday morning commute. We stay partly sunny and cooler. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s by Monday afternoon. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

On Tuesday, an isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. We remain dry into Tuesday night, and lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

Higher rain chances look to return by Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. We will also be warmer by midweek. Highs top out in the lower-80s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern looks more summerlike by the end of next week.

We remain warm on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and overnight lows dip into the lower-60s.

A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry and partly cloudy.

