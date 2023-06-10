Elderly still struggling without elevator more than ten months after flood

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kathy Bays Alberts has been unable to leave her fourth story apartment on her own for more than ten months.

The elevator at the Federal Place apartment building has been out of service since it was washed out in the July floods, leaving Kathy and her elderly neighbors feeling stuck.

“The only way I can go down is if my son comes over, he hangs my purse around his neck with the shoulder thing and then he carries the walker down,” she said. “Otherwise, I’m a prisoner up here.”

Alberts says there are several people in her building who’s lives have been upended without an elevator.

“There’s two apartments on this floor. The lady down the hall uses a cane and then there’s six apartments that are affected on the third floor,” she said.

The building’s management, A.U. Associates, sent a letter to tenants in May saying, that after months of fighting red tape and securing funding, a company would finally be able to fix the elevator.

Alberts says someone was there on May 22 and 23, but there was not a fix.

“We were also told they would be staying in Jackson, if possible, until the repairs were finished,” she said. “We haven’t seen them since. Now, if they are staying in Jackson, they are building up a heck of a motel bill.”

Alberts says she tried contacting the elevator company, but wasn’t able to get information without the building’s manager.

“I think that they are trying, but like I said this is ridiculous. We were led to believe somebody would be here working on the elevator until it was repaired ,and they were here two days and left, and we’re still stuck without an elevator,” she said.

WYMT contacted A.U. Associates for comment, but have yet to hear back.

