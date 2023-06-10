Case of man accused of killing his mother to be referred to Attorney General’s Office

Gavin Perkins (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
Gavin Perkins (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case of a man accused of killing his own mother has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office, according to a Tweet from Governor Andy Beshear.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney wants to honor the wishes of the Perkins family, and the Governor agrees,” the post states. “They will be referring the case to the Attorney General’s Office.”

In response to the post, the spokesman for the Perkins family, Mike Russell, said:

“The Perkins family is very appreciative of the Commonwealth’s assistance for the last 5+ years in our case. We look forward to working with the Kentucky Attorney General to bring justice to our terrible situation. The family would like to wholeheartedly thank the community that has rallied around us showing all of their love, prayers and support.”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina Whethers said their office personally met with the Perkins family to discuss all options that have been considered.

“After 5 years of court hearings, pleadings, petitions, and exhausting all avenues that the law will allow, we will honor the wishes of the Perkins Family to send the case to the Attorney General for consideration,” Whethers said in a statement.

Gavin Perkins was twice found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his mother, Ruth Perkins, back in 2018.

Perkins was placed in a state institution, but his family said he could be released due to loopholes in Kentucky Revised Statutes 202A and 202C.

The news of the case to be referred to the Attorney General’s Office comes after the petition to medically hold Perkins was denied.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wayne County 7 month old
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
258 employees of INMET Mining will be laid off between June 2 and 17.
More than 250 laid off as mines shut down
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country

Latest News

Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wayne County 7 month old
Suspected drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia found at the Pike County home.
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Pike County