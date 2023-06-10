AMBER Alert Issued for missing Wayne County 7 month old

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for an infant missing out of Wayne County, Ky.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested an AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Jocelyn Lair.

Jocelyn is white, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing only a diaper in the company of her mother, 39-year-old Shelley Lair.

Shelley Lair is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top and black shorts. Shelley was also seen driving a red Ford Focus with gray or green spray paint on the passenger side. The Focus has a Kentucky license plate BWV609.

Jocelyn Lair is assumed to be in great danger, according to the Sheriff’s Office, due to her mother’s history of drug use and the child’s past exposure and overdose.

If you see Shelley or Jocelyn, you’re asked to call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 348-5416.

