WKU Professor details Trump indictment, future of his campaign

A local professor speaks about the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump and how it affects his presidential campaign.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States Justice Department has made an unprecedented move indicting former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been indicted on 37 charges, 31 of which include “willful retention of national defense information.” The FBI seized around 100 classified documents after searching Trump’s Florida home back in August 2022.

With Trump facing several charges, how will this affect his candidacy for President of the United States? Dr. Jeffrey Budziak, associate professor of Political Science at Western Kentucky University, said it may not have as big of an effect as one might predict.

“Will the schedule of these things fundamentally interrupt his ability to go out and campaign? Probably not,” said Budziak. “These things tend to run pretty slowly. President Trump, he kind of has a reputation for these scandals. They just do not seem to impact him the same way as others. Certainly, that is the hope that President Trump has, is that this is going to be kind of a galvanizing thing for his supporters.”

Budziak also mentioned that it may not affect his campaign due to the fact that it could take a while before a trial even takes place.

”We only have so many judges and courtrooms. There are true and honest infrastructure challenges that we do not have the ability to process because we only have so many prosecutors and judges. We only have so many people to call juries and handle juries,” said Budziak.

Trump has a large amount of support on the Republican ticket, and Budziak said not to be surprised if that support does not decrease by a large margin.

”This indictment is not an indication of a personal failing of Donald Trump. It is an indication, in Trump supporters mind’s, that an inappropriately behaving justice department is on a political mission to hurt Donald Trump,” said Budziak.

Trump posted on social media that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami, FL on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

