Whitley County High School junior appointed to Kentucky Board of Education

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Whitley County baseball prepares for the state final four, one player has another big task laying ahead of him.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Board of Education appointed Ronald Osborne to serve as the third-ever student voice to serve on the board.

Chief communications officer for the Kentucky Department of Education, Toni Konz Tatman, says having a student voice member provides a valuable perspective.

”They provide a really unique experience in that they are in the classroom right now,” Tatman said. “Some of the things that we discuss at the agency and board level really benefit from the influence from our current teachers and students.”

Students are selected by a student advisory council and the Board of Education in order of congressional district.

Osborne is the first student out of Eastern Kentucky to hold a seat on the board and will serve a one-year term.

Tatman said Osborne’s involvement within the community, as well as his academic success, played an important role in the selection from the student advisory council and the Board of Education.

Osborne’s term is set to start on July 1, 2023.

