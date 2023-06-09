Weekend Forecast: Sunshine lingers until cold front arrives Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! The forecast continues to stay beautiful into the weekend, but some changes are on the way as it wraps up.

Today and Tonight

It’s a chilly start to the day out there! A lot of spots are already into the 40s. Grab a jacket before you leave the house. Thankfully, thanks to the sunshine, we will warm up pretty quick. Highs should make it into the upper 70s today. Some haze could filter our sunshine once again.

Tonight, clear skies will take us back down into the low to mid-50s.

Weekend Forecast

It will absolutely be a half-and-half weekend this week. Saturday will be the good half, with sunshine pushing our temperatures into the low to mid-80s across the region. It will be a beautiful day. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night though ahead of our next system. That should keep lows in the low 60s.

Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers and storms later in the day as the cold front knocks on our door. Highs will soar into the mid-80s before the rain gets to us. We will drop into the low 60s overnight as chances continue.

Extended Forecast

Monday looks to be a dreary day across the mountains. Chances for showers and storms will continue and temperatures will drop as the front passes. We should still make it into the mid-70s. As skies clear Monday night, lows will drop back into the 50s.

Most of next week looks pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds and stray to scattered rain chances. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.