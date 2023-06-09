Wayne County family still searching for missing man nearly one year later

Ricky Griffis
Ricky Griffis(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The family of Ricky Griffis believes that even almost a year after his disappearance, he will be found alive.

Griffis was last seen in the Burnside area around Independence Day 2022. A series of strange text messages followed by his car, wallet and phone being found have only raised more questions.

Griffis’ mother, Alice Mabe, said he was not perfect, but that he had been clean from drugs for almost two years.

My children, grandchildren, have inspired me not to dwell on what, when or if,” said Mabe. “Because God is going to show us where he is at.”

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department believe foul play to be a strong possibility, but four polygraph tests have led to few leads.

The Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team which was also used in the search for Savannah Spurlock in 2019 is planning to be in Kentucky early next week to help search for Griffis.

