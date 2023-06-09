Several KBC blood drives coming up Southeastern Kentucky

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting summer blood drives across Eastern Kentucky to combat the drop in donations that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.(Jack Demmler)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm weather and family fun make the summer a tough time for blood supply at hospitals.

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting summer blood drives across Eastern Kentucky to combat the drop in donations that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, June 19, those in Pikeville can donate from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Justiceville Double Kwik.

The KBC Bloodmobile will make several stops on Tuesday, June 20, first in Floyd County at the public library from 10-11:30 a.m., in Ivel at the Appalachian Wireless on Technology Trail from 1:30-4 p.m. and in McCreary County at the RECC Community Room from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, June 22, the KBC Bloodmobile will be at the Inez Marion Hale Lodge #672 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the Salyersville Double Kwik from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The final stop of the week will be at the Belfry Double Kwik on Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements found on KBC’s website.

