New air medical base to open in London

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Air Evac Lifeteam has opened a new air medical transport base in London to serve Laurel County and the surrounding area.

“We are proud to be increasing access to lifesaving air medical care in the region,” said Daniel Sweeza, president of Air Evac, in a statement. “Our new London base will serve patients and customers in Laurel County and many surrounding counties, as well as provide backup to the company’s other bases in Eastern Kentucky.”

The London base is Air Evac’s 19th base in Kentucky, equipped with pilots, nurses and flight paramedics.

