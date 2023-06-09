Music lovers flock to Pineville for Laurel Cove Music Festival

By Chandler Wilcox and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the first edition in 2019, the Laurel Cove Music Festival has become a destination for music lovers in Appalachia.

A sold-out crowd has brought energy no matter the genre of music.

“There’s country. There’s Bluegrass. There’s folk. Rock. We try to make it pretty diverse,” said John Grace with Bell County Tourism. “There’s all different kinds of music for all different kinds of taste.”

Even after just a few years, many artists consider the festival a destination.

“Music is a shared experience, and when we’re all in this kind of environment that this place presents, and we play music, and there’s what, 1500 people in a sold out crowd, then they’re all excited,” said Arthur Hanock of the band Hancock & Shouse.

The festival continues through Saturday at Pineville’s Laurel Cove Amphitheater.

