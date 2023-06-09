Man arrested in London for power tool theft, DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Clay County man was arrested in London for driving under the influence and theft.

Officials with the London Police Department received a call about a man in a blue Chevy Malibu who stole seven power tools from Lowe’s.

The car was spotted and pulled over, where officials noted the stolen tools in the back seat.

Tyler Smith, 24, of Manchester, appeared to be under the influence and told police he has a needle loaded with methamphetamine in his pocket.

He failed several field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and other traffic violations and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

