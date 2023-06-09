Letcher County constable arrested on drunk driving charges

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One elected official in Letcher County was arrested Thursday evening on drunk driving charges.

The Letcher County Jailer tells WYMT that Stephen Damron, who is the constable for Letcher County’s 5th magisterial district, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Damron was pulled over by Kentucky State Police on KY-805 not far from Jenkins and arrested around 8:20 p.m.

He was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
KSP RESPONDS TO AN EARLY MORNING CRASH
Two dead after separate early morning crashes
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years

Latest News

Letcher County Constable - June 8, 2023
Father of Pulaski Co. football player who died talks about faith and grief - 11:00 p.m.
A Williamsburg man was arrested in London on a warrant for complicity to commit robbery in...
Wanted Williamsburg man arrested for complicity to commit robbery
A woman was arrested on drug charges when a search warrant was executed at a home on Upper...
Search warrant leads to drug arrest of Harlan County woman