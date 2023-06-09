Letcher County constable arrested on drunk driving charges

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One elected official in Letcher County was arrested Thursday evening on drunk driving charges.

The Letcher County Jailer tells WYMT that Stephen Damron, who is the constable for Letcher County’s 5th magisterial district, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Damron was pulled over by Kentucky State Police on KY-805 not far from Jenkins and arrested around 8:20 p.m.

He was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

