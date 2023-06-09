Knott and Perry Counties pair up for ambulance services

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County ambulance services are currently provided by Lifeguard, but after June 17, the contract will come to an end.

After hearing about Knott County’s ambulance problem, Judge-Executive Scott Alexander worked with the Perry County Ambulance Authority, to make a plan to help Knott County.

Perry County Ambulance will be using the current Knott County ambulance facility as well as some Knott County EMTs to continue working to help.

“Yeah, we’ve been trying to tear down those walls that separates us from county to county in realizing that we’re all in this together,” says Judge-Executive Scott Alexander “And anytime we see a need we’ve always been willing to try to step up and help.”

The two counties will be working together to provide ambulance services for Knott County for the next year while Knott County creates a long-term plan.

