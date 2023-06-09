KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fourth necropsy report has been released for one of the 12 horses who have died at Churchill Downs since the racetrack’s Spring Meet.

Chloe’s Dream, trained by Jeff Hiles, was euthanized following Race 2 on Derby Day after being taken off in an equine ambulance.

According to the report released by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, the jockey of Chloe’s Dream, Corey Lanerie, said the injury occurred when the horse switched leads in the first turn.

Lanerie eased up on the horse, stopped him near the six-furlong pole and dismounted. KHRC veterinarians and the horse ambulance was called to the track.

The report said Chloe’s Dream had suffered multiple fractures in his knees. After a poor prognosis, veterinarians made the decision to euthanize the horse.

KHRC said Chloe’s Dream was a lightly-raced horse with no flags that triggered concerns from the trainer or riders.

While Hiles had no comment on the track condition, Lanerie said he did not think track condition was a factor in the horse’s death.

KHRC previously released the findings of three other horses that were euthanized at Churchill Downs, including Freezing Point, who died on the eight race of Derby Day; as well as Parent’s Pride, who died on Churchill Down’s Opening Night on April 29 and Take Charge Briana, who died May 2.

From the released findings, only Freezing Point’s trainer made a note of track conditions possibly being a factor in that horse’s death.

Churchill Downs made the decision on June 2 to move the remainder of the Spring Meet to Ellis Park out of an abundance of caution based on a recommendation by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

Officials at the racetrack said a thorough review and investigation by the KHRC and HISA have not found a pattern linking the deaths, nor has any diagnostic testing raised concerns on the racetrack surface.

