Kelly Wells named new Athletic Director at Morehead State

Morehead State University named Kelly Wells as its new Athletic Director.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State named Kelly Wells as their athletic director, the university announced Friday.

Wells is a Morehead native and graduated from Morehead State University in 1995.

Wells spent 17 years at UPike, serving as the head men’s basketball coach from 2006 to 2020 and had held the athletic director title there since 2018. Wells compiled a record of 333-123 during his tenure as head coach of the Bears, led them to a 20-win season 12 times and won the 2011 NAIA National Championship. Wells’ 333 victories is the most in UPike program history.

“Coming home to MSU is a dream come true and an incredible honor,” said Wells in a release. “I look forward to serving our university and being a part of Dr. Jay Morgan’s team. I am so thankful for my experiences at MSU and look forward to sharing my passion and commitment for the Blue and Gold.”

Prior to coming to UPike, Wells was the boys’ basketball head coach at Mason County High School from 1997 to 2004, leading the Royals to a state championship in 2003.

Wells will begin his new role on July 1st.

