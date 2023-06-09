‘He would have loved this day,’ WWII veteran honored with highway named after him

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A tribute to one of the final World War II veterans to live in Kentucky has been installed.

Henry Ledford served in World War II and was one of the last veterans of the war in Kentucky. He died in November 2022 at 103 years old.

The sign recognizing Henry Ledford Memorial Highway was officially installed Friday morning as many loved ones watched.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said when Ledford died, he knew they needed to honor him this way during the next year.

“We know the sacrifice, but what is even more important today is to see the crowd who came out here, who knows Henry Ledford and they are wanting to express their appreciations for Henry Ledford and the other people like Henry Ledford who have given so much to this community and to the world,” he explained.

To be honored in the area where he grew up in Clay County on the road he helped develop is something Henry’s son, Kenny Ledford, said is amazing.

“To have dad’s name on a highway, it is just amazing. He would have loved this day, I think he would have enjoyed the people as much as having a road named after them because he was just that kind of guy,” he said.

Kenny said this is just a small way to celebrate all that his dad has done during and after the war.

“He was involved in the fire departments and so many different things in the community, his church and he was always there willing to help and lend a hand,” he added.

Stivers said that he was the type of person that everyone loved.

“Then you want to think about his afterlife, all of the people who are here that impacted, that he touched, that he influenced after his military career, both are tremendous testaments to the type of man Henry Ledford was,” he explained.

Kenny said he hopes that future generations can understand all that his dad did for the country, state, county and community of Big Creek.

”I hope that future generations remember what these World War 2 veterans did for all of us. This is an example of, this is freedom of assembly and without us winning the war preserving freedom, we would not be out here today,” he said.

He said that people driving on the road will know his name forever.

Signs were installed at KY-66 in Clay County at mile point 6 at the Clay-Leslie County line and at mile point 18.5 at the intersection with U.S. 421

