Harlan man arrested for breaking into storage building

A man was arrested in Loyall on Monday while trying to break into a storage building.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested in Loyall on Monday while trying to break into a storage building.

Officials with the Loyall Police Department received a call of a man attempting to break into a storage building.

When officials arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on a motorcycle. Police began a pursuit of the motorcycle, and in an attempt to turn around, the driver crashed into a deputy’s cruiser.

James Lewis, 34, of Harlan, was arrested and charged with burglary, evading police, trespassing and several traffic violations. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

