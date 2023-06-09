Expecting a beautiful start to the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a remarkable couple of afternoons throughout the mountains as we continue to see high pressure in place bringing us beautiful weather. We’ve got a little more on the way before showers come back to play.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another clear and cool night expected as we finish the work week off tonight...well, except for a touch of that wildfire smoke returning to the region. Shouldn’t be too thick quite yet. Temperatures are back in the lower to middle 50s overnight.

Slight changes start us off for Saturday. While we do look dry during the day, as high pressure retreats from the area, we’ll see a more southerly component to the wind, allowing for slightly warmer temperatures. Highs look to top out in the lower 80s as we watch slightly muggier air equal a few more clouds rolling through the region. Still no big deal, but we’ll be slightly warmer overnight with lows in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain Chances Returning into Next Week

Next on the horizon will be our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, which look to move into the region as we head toward the second half of our Sunday and early into our Monday. We’ll warm quickly before they arrive though, with afternoon highs back to a muggy middle 80s reading on Sunday. That mugginess continues into early parts of Monday, but clouds and shower chances will keep us below average in the middle 70s for daytime highs.

We may get a short break on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, but we’re back in the 80s as we continue to watch an unsettled pattern work back into the region. At this point, it looks like we’ll see off and on showers and storms as we head through the middle and second half of next week. It’s something we’ll continue to keep an eye on as we head through next week.

