EKY feels the effects of first responder shortage

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the nation, towns and municipalities are feeling the effects of a first responder shortage, and Eastern Kentucky is no exception.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“I’ve watched a decline in people’s interest, in young people’s interest in getting into that field,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “Whether it be EMS, fire, dispatch, or anything, just the response isn’t there anymore.”

In the city of Prestonsburg, the issues are no different. Officials say the main problems are dealing with retaining current first responders as well as bringing in the next generation.

“It’s a constant battle, if you will, between recruitment and retention,” said Prestonburg Director of Public Safety Ross Schurtleff.

In discussions with officers, firefighters and EMS workers across the country, Prestonsburg officials say, from Los Angeles to New York, retention and recruitment is a problem in cities across the country.

“This isn’t just a Prestonsburg problem, it’s not an East Kentucky problem, it’s not even a Kentucky problem,” said Mayor Stapleton. “It’s a national problem right now of getting people out in this field.”

Officials add that young or old, more folks should be eager to come out and see if public service is the right fit for them.

“If you have an interest, it’s all public. You can come by and talk and see how we do things and see if it’s for you,” said Shurtleff, “but don’t brush it off, it’s always an option.”

Stapleton also said that the pandemic also played a major role in the current state of the first responder shortage, adding that the older generations swiftly retired due to COVID-19 and some were killed in the line of duty due to complications from the virus.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.