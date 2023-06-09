BrightView opens a new outpatient treatment location in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - BrightView has opened its 17th Kentucky location in Pikeville.

BrightView works with patients to come up with the best plan for recovering from substance use disorders. Patients are required to set up their next appointment before leaving.

Programs like Outpatient Medication Assisted Treatment are offered to help patients with possible withdrawals, but patients are welcomed at BrightView at any stage of the recovery process.

“We also don’t require patients to be in active addiction if they are, if they’ve been sober for a while but they are struggling and they need a little bit of support and accountability, they can come here and get that as well,” said LeAnn Gullett, Outreach Manager for the Pikeville location.

BrightView is able to provide transportation to patients within the city limits of Pikeville.

The program works to hold patients accountable by issuing drug tests with each visit, providing counseling and using case managers to help patients find employment opportunities.

