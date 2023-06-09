BrightView opens a new outpatient treatment location in Pikeville

BrightView helps patients to recover from substance use disorders.
BrightView grand opening in Pikeville June 9.
BrightView grand opening in Pikeville June 9.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - BrightView has opened its 17th Kentucky location in Pikeville.

BrightView works with patients to come up with the best plan for recovering from substance use disorders. Patients are required to set up their next appointment before leaving.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Programs like Outpatient Medication Assisted Treatment are offered to help patients with possible withdrawals, but patients are welcomed at BrightView at any stage of the recovery process.

“We also don’t require patients to be in active addiction if they are, if they’ve been sober for a while but they are struggling and they need a little bit of support and accountability, they can come here and get that as well,” said LeAnn Gullett, Outreach Manager for the Pikeville location.

BrightView is able to provide transportation to patients within the city limits of Pikeville.

The program works to hold patients accountable by issuing drug tests with each visit, providing counseling and using case managers to help patients find employment opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
258 employees of INMET Mining will be laid off between June 2 and 17.
More than 250 laid off as mines shut down
coal mine
Coal company, dust examiner sentenced for reportedly submitting false coal dust sampling
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country

Latest News

Since the first edition in 2019, the Laurel Cove Music Festival has become a destination for...
Music lovers flock to Pineville for Laurel Cove Music Festival
Ricky Griffis
Wayne County family still searching for missing man nearly one year later
The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting summer blood drives across Eastern Kentucky to combat the...
Several KBC blood drives coming up Southeastern Kentucky
KSP seargent claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
KSP sgt. claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit