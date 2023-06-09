Assistant chief at Leslie County fire department dies

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department is mourning the loss of its crew members.

Mark Kilbourne died on Thursday due to health issues after serving as a firefighter for more than 30 years.

Kilbourne was the assistant chief of the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Wooton. He was also the fire department’s president

While working at Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kilbourne also worked for the Cutshin Volunteer Fire Department and ran the ambulance service.

Kilbourne was 55 years old.

