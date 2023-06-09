Appalachian Wireless hosts 16th annual charity golf scramble

AppWire Golf Benefit
AppWire Golf Benefit(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Appalachian Wireless hosted its 16th annual charity golf scramble to benefit the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

32 teams came out to StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg to support the cause with all proceeds going to benefit the nonprofit.

Officials with Appalachian Wireless say it is important to give back to the communities they serve especially after so many were impacted by devastating floods in 2022.

“All that money that we use, we turn around and try to give back to communities as best we can by choosing charities that are based here in the mountains as well, that hopefully have the best interest in mind to try to help people in their biggest time of need,” said Appalachian Wireless Marketing Manager Ashley Litteral.

Litteral added that the benefit typically raises $10,000-$15,000 for local charities and nonprofits.

