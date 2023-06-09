Altman Eye Center opens second location in Prestonsburg

Altman Eye Center
Altman Eye Center(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center has opened a second location in downtown Prestonsburg, hoping to serve even more Eastern Kentuckians.

Optometrist and owner Dr. Turner Altman is a native of Pike County who returned to the region to serve its people and opened his first practice in Pikeville in May 2022.

On Friday, Dr. Altman, his family and many community members came out to celebrate the grand opening of his second location in Prestonsburg.

Dr. Altman added that it is an honor to serve the community where his wife grew up.

“The Prestonsburg community is a community my wife grew up in. Victoria May, now Altman,” said Dr. Altman. “To be here in this community where she grew up is something that I’m so thankful to be a part of and to be able to serve this community, it’s a dream come true, honestly.”

You can find out more about the Altman Eye Center on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
258 employees of INMET Mining will be laid off between June 2 and 17.
More than 250 laid off as mines shut down
coal mine
Coal company, dust examiner sentenced for reportedly submitting false coal dust sampling
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country

Latest News

Cory Maynard
College establishes memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard
ARH Grow More Garden
Highlands ARH grows program rooted in employee health
AppWire Golf Benefit
Appalachian Wireless hosts 16th annual charity golf scramble
Prestonsburg Fire and EMS
EKY feels the effects of first responder shortage