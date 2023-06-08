‘Y’all are some of the strongest people’: 41 people travel more than 16 hours to help rebuild homes months after flood

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers from across the state of Nebraska said they have made it their mission to ensure people in Eastern Kentucky don’t feel forgotten.

As one year since the July 28 flood approaches, 41 people traveled more than 16 hours to help families rebuild.

“There are still groups out there that focus on the long-term recovery. You know, this is what we do. We don’t go into places in the immediate days after and help clean up, but we come in and try to help rebuild and try to get their lives back,” said Kelli Wiiest, Volunteer from Nebraska.

She explained that for some of them, this is not their first trip to Eastern Kentucky to aid in flood recovery, but they wanted to come back to continue to help.

“I can’t imagine the idea of how far the creek rose when it flooded, and you know what that was like. Just to hear how a lot them their faith really pulled them through. Yes, a lot of bad things happened but it could have been worse,” she said.

Members of the group have helped with everything from home repairs to new roofs and even rebuilds. The Central Nebraska mission team said they just want to do more.

“Every day you look at the clock and you go man. It feels like I’ve been here for two hours, and I’ve been here all day. I just wish I could give more time and serve more,” said Shawn Myers, Volunteer from Nebraska.

One 14-year-old volunteer said she is inspired by the strength she has learned from each person she met. She said she hopes to leave a little of her own encouragement for her new Kentucky family.

“Y’all are some of the strongest people I have ever seen because you guys just had a flood go through your entire town, and it destroyed a lot of peoples homes. Yet y’all keep fighting and stuff, and I just keep seeing great heart and determination,” said Abby Real, Volunteer from Nebraska.

The group is staying at Hindman Methodist Church.

