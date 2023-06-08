Whitley County makes first semifinals in school history

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colonels of Whitley County prepare to make history this Friday as they play in the school’s first ever semifinals game with the hopes of making it to the state championship.

They started the season off hot winning ten games straight, which is the second-longest streak to start the season in school history while also compiling a regular season record of 31-3.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Whitley County. The Colonels lost in district play to Corbin and in the process striking out 15 times in the contest, but that loss was what they needed to wake them up and really take their game to the next level.

“(The) fourth loss was district championship we got it shoved to us, we struck out 15 times that was rough that one really woke us up and then ever since then we’ve played outstanding,” said WC pitcher Grant Zehr.

The team’s turnaround could really be attributed to the players closeness and the connections that they all have with each other that help them play their best.

“This is a special, special team because of our team chemistry,” said head coach Jeremy Shope. “We talk a lot about in our program about playing for the guy next to you you know it’s not about you it’s about the guy next to you.”

Whitley County has carried all of Eastern Kentucky on their backs as they make this historic run, looking to win the 606′s first state championship since 1990 (Paintsville).

“You know we live in a pretty small community here and everybody’s really close,” said catcher Sam Harp. “A lot of people know pretty much everybody so you know for us to do this kind of a little town it really means a lot to everybody and you know southeastern Kentucky is really just a great place to be.”

Whitley County face Henderson County Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

