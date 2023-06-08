Whitley County community hosts parade for history-making baseball team

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - All of Whitley County is painted red and black in support of the Colonel baseball team currently making history.

The Whitley County High School baseball team has made its deepest postseason run in school history.

“This is the first year they’ve made it to the Final Four. We’re so excited for them. They’re a really good, solid ball team,” said former WCHS baseball player Donnie Roberts, who played on the school’s first baseball team in 1964.

Before the Colonels took off for their next matchup, they walked through a sea of people dressed in red and black, showing their support.

“I hope you can feel it today. The excitement with the town coming out and then tomorrow night, I expect the stands to be really full,” said Whitley County High School Principal Julie Osborne.

The community is embracing history in the making, along with seeing a version of themselves in the team.

“They go to work every day. This is a work-hard community. They take pride in doing a job and doing it well, and this team exemplifies that,” said Julie Osborne.

The Whitley County Colonels will take on Henderson County in the state semifinals Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

