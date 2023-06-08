Whitley County community hosts parade for history-making baseball team

Whitley County baseball parade
Whitley County baseball parade(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - All of Whitley County is painted red and black in support of the Colonel baseball team currently making history.

The Whitley County High School baseball team has made its deepest postseason run in school history.

“This is the first year they’ve made it to the Final Four. We’re so excited for them. They’re a really good, solid ball team,” said former WCHS baseball player Donnie Roberts, who played on the school’s first baseball team in 1964.

Before the Colonels took off for their next matchup, they walked through a sea of people dressed in red and black, showing their support.

“I hope you can feel it today. The excitement with the town coming out and then tomorrow night, I expect the stands to be really full,” said Whitley County High School Principal Julie Osborne.

The community is embracing history in the making, along with seeing a version of themselves in the team.

“They go to work every day. This is a work-hard community. They take pride in doing a job and doing it well, and this team exemplifies that,” said Julie Osborne.

The Whitley County Colonels will take on Henderson County in the state semifinals Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
KSP RESPONDS TO AN EARLY MORNING CRASH
Two dead after separate early morning crashes
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Community holds vigil in Clay County on anniversary of deadly helicopter crash
Don S. Duff, 71, was a volunteer firefighter with Lotts Creek, Chavies, Grapevine and Krypton.
Longtime Chavies volunteer firefighter dies
NEBRASKA
‘Y’all are some of the strongest people’: 41 people travel more than 16 hours to help rebuild homes months after flood
Three men were arrested Wednesday morning following a complaint of illegally using utilities...
Three arrested in London after theft investigation