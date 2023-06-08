‘We’re supplying history’: Pike County antiques shop aims to preserve pieces of its community

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For nearly a century, Johnson’s Store supplied food, clothes, tools, and more to the small Wolfpit community of Pike County.

“This store serviced the area for, well, it’s been in the family 100 years, pretty much, so there’s a lot of memories here, but beyond the business side of it, the nostalgia part has been overwhelming,” said owner Christopher Epling.

In January, Epling began remodeling and cleaning up his great-grandparents’ and grandparents’ old general store, sifting through nearly a century of memories in hopes of bringing a breath of fresh air to the community.

“Breathing new life into the place,” said Epling. “I really think us in Appalachia here, rural Appalachia, we gotta look at, you know, how can we breathe life into a community?”

In mid-April, Johnson’s Antiques officially opened for business and offered up pieces of his family’s history and his community’s history in hopes of it never being forgotten.

“Back in the day, they were supplying necessities to people. Now, we’re just supplying history. We’re giving them a piece of history to hold on to and remember,” said Epling. “ I just feel like keeping history alive and sharing it is almost a mission and it’s one that we’re going to keep doing as long as we can.”

Epling adds that the support from the community and beyond is astounding and hopes that the business will be passed on to his children someday.

