Wanted Williamsburg man arrested for complicity to commit robbery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested in London on a warrant for complicity to commit robbery in addition to several other charges.

Deputies were able to issue a traffic stop on Robbie Baker, 44, of Williamsburg, Thursday afternoon after investigating his location. Baker was wanted in regard to an armed robbery at a business off Highway 770 in March.

Baker was arrested and charged with the initial warrant in addition to a warrant of parole violations. He was presented with new charges including manufacturing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, burglary and failure to appear on charges of flagrant non-support.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.