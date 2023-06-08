Wanted Williamsburg man arrested for complicity to commit robbery

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested in London on a warrant for complicity to commit robbery in addition to several other charges.

Deputies were able to issue a traffic stop on Robbie Baker, 44, of Williamsburg, Thursday afternoon after investigating his location. Baker was wanted in regard to an armed robbery at a business off Highway 770 in March.

Baker was arrested and charged with the initial warrant in addition to a warrant of parole violations. He was presented with new charges including manufacturing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, burglary and failure to appear on charges of flagrant non-support.

