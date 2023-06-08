Three arrested in London after theft investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men were arrested Wednesday morning following a complaint of illegally using utilities from a nearby utility company.

Deputies were sent out Wednesday morning after a call of utilities being illegally used. The caller told deputies that when he approached the man, he was armed with a gun.

Officials arrived at the scene to find three men, two of whom ran away.

One of the suspects, later identified as Dennis Burkhart, 47, of London, briefly struggled with officials after a short chase while attempting to pull out a gun. It was late determined that he was also a convicted felon.

The other subject was not caught immediately but later apprehended on a different complaint and identified as Jody Roark, 43, of Garrad. Roark was already being sought by officials for breaking into a grocery store in late May.

The subject who did not run, Jonathan Wagers, 42, of London was found to be under the influence and in possession of methamphetamine, also wanted on outstanding warrants.

All three were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with their previous warrants and charges related to the theft.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.