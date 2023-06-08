Three arrested in London after theft investigation

Three men were arrested Wednesday morning following a complaint of illegally using utilities...
Three men were arrested Wednesday morning following a complaint of illegally using utilities from a nearby utility company.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men were arrested Wednesday morning following a complaint of illegally using utilities from a nearby utility company.

Deputies were sent out Wednesday morning after a call of utilities being illegally used. The caller told deputies that when he approached the man, he was armed with a gun.

Officials arrived at the scene to find three men, two of whom ran away.

One of the suspects, later identified as Dennis Burkhart, 47, of London, briefly struggled with officials after a short chase while attempting to pull out a gun. It was late determined that he was also a convicted felon.

The other subject was not caught immediately but later apprehended on a different complaint and identified as Jody Roark, 43, of Garrad. Roark was already being sought by officials for breaking into a grocery store in late May.

The subject who did not run, Jonathan Wagers, 42, of London was found to be under the influence and in possession of methamphetamine, also wanted on outstanding warrants.

All three were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with their previous warrants and charges related to the theft.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
KSP RESPONDS TO AN EARLY MORNING CRASH
Two dead after separate early morning crashes
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police K9 helps find illegal drugs during traffic stop, two arrested

Latest News

Community holds vigil in Clay County on anniversary of deadly helicopter crash
Four individuals were honored by the Bell County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in...
Four individuals honored for quick heroic actions at Harlan County elementary school
WYMT First Alert Weather
Foggy morning turns into an almost fall like afternoon
Photo Courtesy: Christine Couch Jackson
Community holds candlelight vigil 10 years following deadly helicopter crash