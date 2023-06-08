Search warrant leads to drug arrest of Harlan County woman

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested on drug charges when a search warrant was executed at a home on Upper Elcomb Drive.

Deputies made their way into the home and found two people who were arrested. With the help of a K-9 unit, police discovered suspected meth and other drugs in the home, and one person was found with two bags of a controlled substance in her mouth.

Officials said the woman, Haley Losey, 19, of Harlan, signed a statement saying all the substances belonged to her and not the other person in the home.

She was charged with possession of meth and marijuana and tampering with evidence.

