New ARH custom aircraft ready for liftoff

ARH has a new customized helicopter through their partnership with Air Evac Lifeteam
ARH has a new customized helicopter through their partnership with Air Evac Lifeteam(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - A project 20 years in the making is now lifting off and ready to take flight.

Air Evac Lifeteam and Appalachian Regional Healthcare collaborated to provide a medically-equipped helicopter located at Wendell H. Ford Airport in Hazard.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“It is a top priority of to provide quick and excellent emergency care for the Eastern Kentucky and Southern west Virginia residents,” the president of ARH, Hollie Phillips, said in a statement.

With emergency medical staff shortages, regional director of the Air Evac Lifeteam, Janie Ward, wanted to find more ways to help the community.

“After all the floods, that was a big wake up call for us,” Ward said.

Through their ongoing partnership with ARH dating back to 2003, Air Evac was able to provide a customized helicopter in Perry County.

According to Ward, the 407 GXi cruise speed is roughly 140 miles per hour and can travel anywhere in Perry County in about 15 minutes.

“When you have a traumatic accident or when you need some specialized care, it takes a while to get there,” Ward said. “Time is brain, time is heart muscle so these aircrafts get patients from these rural communities to that definitive care much more quickly than you can on some of these winding country roads.”

On Thursday, Air Evac Lifeteam also received verification from the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services for their aircraft in London to begin providing service.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
KSP RESPONDS TO AN EARLY MORNING CRASH
Two dead after separate early morning crashes
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

A Williamsburg man was arrested in London on a warrant for complicity to commit robbery in...
Wanted Williamsburg man arrested for complicity to commit robbery
A woman was arrested on drug charges when a search warrant was executed at a home on Upper...
Search warrant leads to drug arrest of Harlan County woman
Brian Belcher died in a crash Wednesday, leaving his family and fellow firefighters to remember...
‘He never gave up’: Pike County firefighter dies in crash, remembered for decades of service
issues and answers alan dodson
Issues and Answers: Alan Dodson