More than 250 laid off as mines shut down

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARLAN/LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the Kentucky Career Center Office of Employer & Apprenticeship Services, 258 employees of INMET Mining will be laid off between June 2 and 17.

In a letter to the state, INMET Mining LLC said that operations at six mines will “begin to idle.”

The letter states that the mass layoff is due to a lack of funding to continue operating the mines.

The layoff affects employees of the mines located at 1562 Cloverlick Road and 1565 Cloverlick Road in Cumberland, 22481 KY Hwy. 38 and 22851 KY Hwy. 38 in Closplint, 25861 KY Hwy. 38 in Holmes Mill and 890 Hwy. 3494 Colliers Creek Road in Partridge.

Earlier this week, I received a WARN Notice regarding Inmet likely having to cease operations in Harlan County and in turn possibly laying off employees over the next couple of weeks. The notice I received stated Inmet was unable to obtain necessary financing to continue. After speaking with some folks in the coal industry throughout the region and state after I received this notice, I have reason to hope this will be a temporary layoff, if there is even a layoff. It may be more of a transition than a layoff. The coal market is strong right now and the price of coal is good. There is a lot of coal being bought and sold both domestic and internationally. If Inmet is not going to continue operating in Harlan County, I’m confident that some company will acquire these assets and keep people working.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley

WYMT is waiting on a response from Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams.

