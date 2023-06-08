Longtime Chavies volunteer firefighter dies

Don S. Duff, 71, was a volunteer firefighter with Lotts Creek, Chavies, Grapevine and Krypton.
Don S. Duff, 71, was a volunteer firefighter with Lotts Creek, Chavies, Grapevine and Krypton.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime miner, mechanic and volunteer fighter in the Chavies area died.

Don S. Duff, 71, was a volunteer firefighter with Lotts Creek, Chavies, Grapevine and Krypton.

He was a career miner and mechanic with a passion for jewelry making and a member of the Mountain Arts Alliance.

Duff will be remembered Saturday, June 10, at Maggard Funeral Homes’ Mountain View Chapel, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and a service at 3 p.m.

