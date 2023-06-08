Issues and Answers: Alan Dodson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Alan Dodson, father of Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County High School football player who died after a hard tackle during a scrimmage.

“Scripture does not tell us not to grieve, we are going to grieve, it’s a part of who we are, but we’re not to grieve as though who have no hope,” said Dodson.

Dodson, who is a pastor, says he has relied on his faith through the tragedy but has questioned why it would happen.

“Some might try to be 10-foot-tall and bulletproof in their faith, but I’m a dad,” he said. “The most precious gifts that I’ve ever been given is, number one, outside of my salvation, is my wife and my two sons.”

After Andrew’s death, support poured in for Dodson and his family. On April 7, dozens of high school and college football programs from across the state, including Mark Stoops and the Wildcats, turned their stadium lights on for 80 minutes.

80 was Andrew’s jersey number at Pulaski High School.

“It just said to us, Dodson Family we’re supporting you, we love you, we’re praying for you, we’re doing this for Andrew,” said Alan.

Alan said he hopes his son is remembered for who he was and not how he left this Earth.

“I don’t want Andrew to be remembered because of the circumstances of his death or his age when he passed away.. he was just the type of young man that everybody loved,” he said.

The full airing of Issues and Answers with Alan Dodson will be on Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

