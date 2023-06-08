Four individuals honored for quick heroic actions at Harlan County elementary school

Four individuals were honored by the Bell County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in...
Four individuals were honored by the Bell County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in front of a Bell County elementary school.(Harlan County Public Schools)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four individuals were honored by the Harlan County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in front of a Harlan County elementary school.

On May 9, a car pulled up outside Wallins Elementary School, and the driver asked for medical help for the passenger.

According to Superintendent Brent Roark, Julie Mullins, a nurse working at the school, Chad Woods, an occupational therapist and coach at the school, Rhonda Collett, the school secretary and Josh Sargent, the school resource officer quickly sprung into action.

The four individuals were able to access the school’s automated external defibrillator and save the life of the passenger, who Superintendent Roark said would not have survived the drive to the hospital.

“That individual knew they could come to our school and a police officer would be there, a medical professional would be there and we would have a trained team that would be there,” said Roark.

Mullins, Woods, Collett and Sargent were presented with plaques to honor “Outstanding service to the school and community and in recognition of courageous lifesaving actions under emergency conditions to give someone another chance of life.”

Dr. Abdulkader Dahhan was also honored for his previous donation of funding to purchase an AED for the school.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
KSP RESPONDS TO AN EARLY MORNING CRASH
Two dead after separate early morning crashes
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police K9 helps find illegal drugs during traffic stop, two arrested

Latest News

Community holds vigil in Clay County on anniversary of deadly helicopter crash
WYMT First Alert Weather
Foggy morning turns into an almost fall like afternoon
Photo Courtesy: Christine Couch Jackson
Community holds candlelight vigil 10 years following deadly helicopter crash
Sgt. Cory Maynard honored - 11:00 p.m.